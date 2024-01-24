Westminster police search for man accused of sexual assault on a child in 2022

Westminster police are asking for your help to find a man who's accused of sexual assault on a child in 2022.

Kenneth Albert Lif Jr. was out on bond on the condition he wore a GPS ankle monitor when he cut it off.

The 37-year-old is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 330 pounds, according to Westminster police. He is starting to bald with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and a "distinct tattoo on his right forearm of a cross," Westminster police said.

Officers believe he has been in Colorado Springs and the Westminster, Thornton, Northglenn area.

