Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Westminster police search for man accused of sexual assault on a child in 2022

Kenneth Albert Lif Jr. is accused of sexual assault on a child in 2022, according to Westminster police.
Kenneth Albert Lif Jr.png
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 09:40:58-05

Westminster police are asking for your help to find a man who's accused of sexual assault on a child in 2022.

Kenneth Albert Lif Jr. was out on bond on the condition he wore a GPS ankle monitor when he cut it off.

The 37-year-old is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 330 pounds, according to Westminster police. He is starting to bald with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and a "distinct tattoo on his right forearm of a cross," Westminster police said.

Officers believe he has been in Colorado Springs and the Westminster, Thornton, Northglenn area.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867). You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward.

The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Westminster police search for sex assault suspect

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives