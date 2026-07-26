WATCH: Video shows violent Aurora road rage attack as police search for suspect

AURORA, Colo. — A newly released video captures a violent road rage attack in Aurora last week as investigators work to identify and locate the suspect.

The attack occurred Thursday at E. Hampden Avenue and E. Hampden Circle.

Police said that a scooter rider, captured in the video, followed the victim after a road rage incident, confronted her and then assaulted her before fleeing the area, according to witnesses.

Investigators have not released details surrounding the initial contact between the suspect and victim.

The video, recorded by a bystander, shows a man stepping in to help the victim as the suspect appears to continue the attack before fleeing on a scooter.

VIEWER WARNING: The video below shows a violent assault and includes profanity. Some viewers may find the footage disturbing.

Video shows violent Aurora road rage attack as police search for suspect

The victim told Denver7 that she sustained a concussion, a sprang ankle and ligament damage from the attack.

The assault suspect was described as a woman with red or purple hair, wearing a distinctive black helmet with a camera mounted on top, riding a scooter with what appeared to be a rear basket.

She was wearing a face cover and a T-shirt that reads: “THAT’S A HORRIBLE IDEA—WHAT TIME?”

Anyone with information about the suspect in the video is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the suspect's identity.