Colorado fugitive neurosurgeon arrested in Florida after exchanging gunfire with U.S. Marshals

DENVER — An ex-practicing Grand Junction neurosurgeon wanted on multiple sexual assault charges was arrested earlier this week after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.

Thomas Steffens, 72, who worked at the VA hospital in Grand Junction, was taken into custody Monday after a shootout with members of the U.S. Marshals task force in Vero Beach, Florida, the Marshals Office said in a news release.

One deputy U.S. Marshal was shot in the leg but was treated and released the following day. Steffens was shot multiple times and is recovering from his injuries; he is expected to survive and now faces additional charges, including attempted murder, according to the release.

Monday’s arrest comes after authorities allege Steffens drugged a woman with prescription medication and then sexually assaulted her on Jan. 28 in Grand Junction, according to the news release.

After an investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department, a warrant was issued for Steffens’s arrest on Feb. 25. The U.S. Marshals Service in Grand Junction then learned he was traveling to Florida’s Treasure Coast.

On Monday, investigators in Florida located Steffens, who was riding in a vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop, during which Steffens allegedly shot at officers after refusing multiple commands to exit the vehicle, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.

The Martin County and Indian River County Sheriff’s Offices were involved in the incident but were not injured.