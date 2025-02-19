Watch Now
Police arrest suspects accused of throwing glass objects, Nazi salute at Denver protesters

The victims reported to police that the two suspects in a pickup truck yelled “white power” and “Nazi power” before driving away
DENVER — Two people suspected of throwing glass objects and a Nazi salute at three women who were heading to a pro-immigration rally at the Colorado State Capitol earlier this month have been arrested by police.

The bias-motivated attempted assault occurred on Feb. 8 at around 3:05 p.m. around E. 10th Ave. near Lincoln St., according to a Denver Police Department spokesperson.

The victims — three women who were walking toward the protest — told police that two suspects in a pickup truck yelled “white power” and "Nazi power” at them and threw glass objects in their direction before driving away as one of the men inside the car reportedly displayed a Nazi salute.

Video of the incident provided to Denver7 shows one of the suspects throwing a Nazi salute to protesters heading to a pro-immigration rally at the Colorado State Capitol on Feb. 8, 2025.

The victims reported the incident to police the following Monday.

During the investigation, the suspects were identified as 48-year-old David Halverson and a boy, whose identity will not be released because he is a juvenile.

Both were arrested Tuesday on three counts of attempted bias-motivated crime with bodily injury.

Final charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

