Police arrest suspects accused of throwing glass objects, Nazi salute at Denver protesters

DENVER — Two people suspected of throwing glass objects and a Nazi salute at three women who were heading to a pro-immigration rally at the Colorado State Capitol earlier this month have been arrested by police.
The bias-motivated attempted assault occurred on Feb. 8 at around 3:05 p.m. around E. 10th Ave. near Lincoln St., according to a Denver Police Department spokesperson.
The victims — three women who were walking toward the protest — told police that two suspects in a pickup truck yelled “white power” and "Nazi power” at them and threw glass objects in their direction before driving away as one of the men inside the car reportedly displayed a Nazi salute.
The victims reported the incident to police the following Monday.
During the investigation, the suspects were identified as 48-year-old David Halverson and a boy, whose identity will not be released because he is a juvenile.
Both were arrested Tuesday on three counts of attempted bias-motivated crime with bodily injury.
Final charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.