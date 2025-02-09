Thousands attend pro-immigration rally at Colorado Capitol Saturday

DENVER — For the second time in three days, thousands of people gathered at the steps of the Colorado State Capitol Saturday to protest against immigration enforcement.

A similar rally took place Wednesday, days after a large-scale federal law enforcement operation at multiple locations across the Denver metro.

Several people from Saturday’s protest broke away from the capitol and began marching through the streets around the area, many holding signs denouncing the Trump administration’s policies.

This a developing story and will be updated.