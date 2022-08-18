Two people injured after pickup truck sped through Fort Collins, crashed into sedan

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two people were injured and one person was arrested after a pickup truck sped through Fort Collins and crashed into a sedan Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:36 p.m., a Larimer County sheriff's deputy spotted a gold 2003 Chevrolet pickup with no license plates driving southbound on Specht Point Road near East Prospect Road in Fort Collins. As the deputy turned around to attempt a traffic stop, the pickup began traveling westbound on Midpoint Drive. At that time, the deputy turned on the emergency lights and siren of their marked patrol vehicle and tried to catch up to the truck.

The driver of the pickup ran the stop sign on Midpoint and sped northbound on South Timberline Road, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. Just north of East Prospect Road, the pickup driver started passing other vehicles by driving toward oncoming traffic. At that time, the deputy turned off their lights and stopped on the side of the road, ending the pursuit.

The sheriff's office said the pursuit lasted roughly 30 seconds.

At 2:38 p.m., deputies learned that the truck had crashed into another vehicle on South Timberline Road just south of East Mulberry Street.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they learned the pickup crashed into a 1998 Dodge sedan and then kept driving through the intersection into a field just south of East Lincoln Avenue. Two people from the Dodge were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses gave varying reports that two or three people ran away from the pickup truck after the crash. Deputies located a man and woman nearby. Both were unharmed, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant, while the man was released at the scene.

Deputies used a K9 and a drone to search for the possible third occupant, but no one was found, according to the sheriff's office.

Colorado State Patrol responded to investigate the crash. The sheriff's office said the investigation into who was driving the pickup will continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868, where they can remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward.