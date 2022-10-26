Two people charged in connection to Jefferson County homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are accused of first-degree murder and other crimes in connection to a homicide in Jefferson County, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

The homicide happened in the 3600 block of South Depew Street at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Deputies found a man in the driver’s seat of a pickup in a parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told deputies there were two men near the truck when the shooting happened, Jacki Kelley, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said.

They ran out of the parking lot and were seen on camera getting into a gold Chevrolet pickup truck at a nearby apartment complex. A third person was driving the truck at the time.

Authorities recovered the truck later that day and took the driver into custody in the 2400 block of West 29th Ave. The driver is not facing any chargers in connection to the homicide, the sheriff's office said.

Jessie Vargas-Vigil, 21, and Gemini Garcia, 20, face charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The case has been turned over to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Garcia is in custody in the Jefferson County Detention Center, while Vargas-Vigil is being held by the Denver Police Department on a felony arrest warrant at the downtown Denver detention facility.

Vargas-Vigil has also been charged with second-degree assault for allegedly assaulting a Denver police officer during his arrest Monday. The officer suffered a separated shoulder and other minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.