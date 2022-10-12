2 suspects at-large following homicide in Lakewood

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two suspects are at-large following a homicide near US Highway 285 and S. Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood.

At 10:21 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported that its deputies were responding to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at 3636 S. Depew Street, which is an apartment complex. The person died, the sheriff's office said.



The homicide happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies are now searching for two suspects who were allegedly involved in the homicide. They were described by authorities as Hispanic males standing between 5-foot-5-inches and 5-foot-7-inches tall. They both had a thin build and appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and the other was in a red and green short-sleeve shirt and tan shorts.

They were last seen running south of the apartment complex, in the direction of Marston Lake and Bow Mar.

A shelter-in-place notice was sent to residents who live nearby.

This is a developing story and will be updated.