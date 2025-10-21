Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two Northglenn residents charged with 109 counts of animal cruelty

The allegations against both residents stem from the discovery and confiscation of more than 117 animals inside a home in the Wyco Park neighborhood earlier this year
BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two Northglenn residents were charged Tuesday with more than 100 counts of animal country following the confiscation of dozens of animals earlier this year, a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Patti Joslin, 69, and Dakotah Joslin, 32, were charged with 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony; and 98 counts of cruelty to animals, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The allegations against both stem from the discovery of 96 cats and 19 dogs found inside a home near Wyco Park on July 16. Two of the animals found by investigators were already dead, according to prosecutors.

Officers with the Northglenn Police Department described deplorable conditions inside the home when they first executed a search warrant following reports of animal cruelty inside the home.

Photos from inside the home revealed couches that were beyond repair along with open animal crates, as well as scratched up walls and rugs covered in animal waste.

The surviving animals were taken to the Riverdale Animal Shelter to be adopted.

Denver7 has reached out to the shelter to get an update on how many animals have found new homes since they were transferred from the home. We will update this story once we hear back.

