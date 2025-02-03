Two Colorado men sentenced to a combined 25 years in federal prison for fentanyl-related death

DENVER — Two Colorado men were sentenced to a combined 25 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl resulting in death, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said Monday.

Paul Barris, Jr., 40, of Telluride, and Michael Anthony Manners, 40, of Montrose, were each sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to the crime in federal court. Barris Jr. was sentenced to 141 months in federal prison. Manners was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison, the spokesperson said.

A plea agreement for Baris states that in September of 2021, Baris purchased fentanyl with the help of Manners in the Montrose area. Baris then provided the fentanyl to a woman who later died of an overdose.

“Stopping illicit fentanyl distribution is a priority for the Administration, the Department of Justice, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said Acting United States Attorney for the District of Colorado J. Bishop Grewell. “Our office will relentlessly pursue drug dealers to get this scourge off our streets.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration handled the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney R. Josh Player handled the prosecution, the spokesperson said.