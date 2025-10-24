Thornton school stabbing suspect was ‘agitated, paranoid’ before attack, affidavit states

THORNTON, Colo. — A man accused of stabbing a teacher outside a Thornton school Thursday was “agitated and paranoid” and told family he felt safer in prison before the apparent unprovoked attack, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.

Arresting documents obtained by Denver7 Friday show 31-year-old Damien Brooks had just been released from prison after spending two months incarcerated but was still “agitated and paranoid,” according to his mother, who told police Brooks told her, “they’re going to kill me.”

She told police her son was home for only a few hours last week after being released before he left without telling anyone where he was going. She said a different family member later contacted her, telling her Brooks had broken the windows at Community Reach, a behavioral health services center.

Brooks was placed on a mental health hold following the alleged crime but told responding officers that “he wanted to go to prison and that he stabbed himself earlier,” adding he was “experiencing homicidal thoughts.”

“Damien uttered that he could not survive sleeping on the street and that prison was the only thing that could help him,” the arrest affidavit states.

His mother told police the facility contacted her to have her pick up her son, but “she refused because he needed more help, and she did not feel it was safe for him to come home,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Brooks was able to leave the facility, located in Colorado Springs, and somehow traveled to Thornton, arriving at his mother’s house at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

“As soon as he arrived, he began saying the same things about people killing him and he mentioned he would ‘rather go to prison’ because he felt safer there, and ‘I may as well kill someone to go back to prison,’” the affidavit reads.

Police say he then asked one of his cousins at home for knives, but she tried hiding all of them except one she was using to cook a meal.

The affidavit notes that while she was cooking a meal, Brooks took her knife and ran she into a bedroom fearing for her life. Brook’s cousin said he made “comments about feeling safer in prison and that he has going to stab someone.”

A few moments later, Brook’s cousin told police he saw him approach a teacher/crossing guard holding a stop sign in the road outside Meadow Community School and saw him “make a ‘stabbing’ motion at the teacher,” according to the affidavit.

Brook’s mother told police she was in the same room as her niece watching the scene unfold, before she ran outside and called 911. Another of Brook’s cousins, who was also at the home, told police he yelled at him after learning what had happened, the affidavit states.

Other witnesses to the stabbing said they saw Brooks approach the victim before allegedly stabbing him two or three times while reportedly saying, “I’m going to jail, I may as well stab someone,” or “I’m going to jail, I may as well murder someone.”

Moments later, the witnesses told police Brooks got down on his knees and dropped the knife.

Arresting documents show Thornton police later interviewed the victim in the stabbing, who told them he was standing in the street directing traffic when someone came up behind him and stabbed him. He told police he recognized the suspect because he lived across the street, but he “has never spoken to him and there would be no reason for Damien to target him.”

Police said the victim sustained two 1-inch puncture wounds to his chest on the right side. One was several inches to the right towards his armpit, and the other was slightly higher and more centered on his pectoral muscle, the affidavit states. A physician’s statement noted the knife wounds fit the definition of “serious bodily injuries.”

During the booking process, Brooks reportedly asked an officer to clarify the charges he was facing in connection with the stabbing, to which an officer replied that he was being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Brooks reportedly told the officer “something to the effect of, ‘I should have just killed him,’” and later said he felt “remorseful,” according to the affidavit.

Mapleton Public Schools issued a letter to the school community and district staff following the incident, saying Friday will be a regular day for Meadow students and additional crisis and mental health support will be available. The district was also bringing in therapy dogs during recess "to offer comfort and support for any students who would like to participate."