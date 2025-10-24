Teacher stabbed outside Thornton school in unprovoked attack, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — A teacher was stabbed outside a Thornton school Thursday afternoon in what police are describing as an unprovoked attack.

The Thornton Police Department said the incident happened just after 3 p.m. near the 9100 block of Monroe Street, outside Meadow Community School.

A teacher — only identified as an adult male — was stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers arrived and quickly arrested the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Damien Brooks.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the stabbing. Police said it appears the attack was unprovoked, and there is no known relationship between the victim and Brooks.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, according to Thornton PD. Victim advocates are assisting students and staff who witnessed the stabbing.

Mapleton Public Schools issued a letter to the school community and district staff following the incident, saying Friday will be a regular day for Meadow students and additional crisis and mental health support will be available. The district is also bringing in therapy dogs during recess "to offer comfort and support for any students who would like to participate."

"We know this news is upsetting. We are deeply grateful for the swift response of our law enforcement partners and for the care, compassion, and strength shown by our community," Mapleton Public Schools wrote.

Thornton PD said its investigation is ongoing.