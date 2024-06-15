AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are searching for the suspects who posed as delivery drivers and robbed a family at gunpoint in their home.

The incident happened Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of S. Richfield Street. Police said the suspects were dressed in construction vests and claimed they were there to drop off a package.

Denver7 spoke with the Rodriguez family Saturday, who said they're still processing everything they've been through over the past few days.

Angelo Medina Rodriguez said he had ordered a video game for his son on Amazon, so he didn't think much of it when Rodriguez saw a man through his Ring Doorbell video saying he had a package to deliver.

Rodriguez said his 6-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter were home with their friend and caretaker, David Hernandez, at the time.

When they opened the door, he said three men with guns forced their way in, demanding money.

“When [David] opened the door, they immediately pushed him and grabbed him by the neck," Rodriguez said in Spanish. “They grabbed my daughter and started choking her."

Hernandez told Denver7 that he was able to escape out the back door and run to a neighbor's house for help.

“There was no need to hurt the kids," Hernandez said. Since the incident, he said he hasn't been able to sleep.

Rodriguez said his son and daughter suffered minor injuries from the attack and went to the hospital.

Rodriguez said the most challenging part of it has been how much it has impacted his wife and kids.

'They didn't have to hurt the kids': Armed robbers pose as delivery drivers, invade Aurora home

“My wife doesn’t want to come out, doesn’t want to eat," he said. “My daughter won’t come out of her room."

Rodriguez said he's hoping his family can move to a new home soon because they no longer feel comfortable or safe living there.

Aurora investigators believe the family was targeted due to a business that was being run out of the home. The thieves stole personal items and cash from the business, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department is urging the community to be cautious of strangers at their doors. Delivery drivers traditionally wear branded uniforms, and you typically do not need to be home to receive a package.

Police also suggest that you consider alternate delivery options, such as picking up your mail from a P.O. box or choosing a "Hold for Pickup" option.

If something seems suspicious with your mail or delivery, contact the carrier and report the incident to your local police department.

Anyone with information about the Aurora home invasion is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.