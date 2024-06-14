Police: Group pretending to be delivery workers forced their way into Aurora family's home, robbed them

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating after several people pretending to be delivery workers forced their way into a family's home and robbed them.

The incident happened Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of S. Richfield Street. Aurora police said the suspects were dressed in construction vests and claimed they were there to drop off a package.

The suspects were holding a package and waited for the residents to open the door. When the family opened the door, the suspects forced their way inside and robbed them, according to Aurora PD.

One adult and two children were home at the time, but no one was hurt. Aurora investigators believe the family was targeted due to a business that was being run out of the home. The thieves stole personal items and cash from the business, according to Aurora police.

The department is urging the community to be cautious of strangers at their door. Delivery drivers traditionally wear branded uniforms, and you typically do not need to be home in order to receive a package. You may want to consider alternate delivery options, such as picking up your mail from a P.O. box or choosing a "Hold for Pickup" option.

If something seems suspicious with your mail or delivery, contact the carrier and report the incident to your local police department.

Anyone with information about the Aurora home invasion is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.