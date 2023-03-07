Tesla driver charged with vehicular assault in Boulder crash that left man with significant injuries

BOULDER, Colo. – A Tesla driver involved in a crash in Boulder that left a man with significant injuries last month was charged and booked into jail Tuesday.

Dion Jordan, 50, of Erie, faces a single felony charge of vehicular assault – reckless driving, in connection with the Feb. 18 crash that significantly injured a 31-year-old man, according to Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh.

The man’s condition is not currently known.

The Tesla Model 3 was driving westbound on Arapahoe when a Subaru Crosstrek turned left in front of the Tesla, leading to a collision between the two vehicles. The Subaru then struck a power pole at the southeast corner of the intersection, according to police. The victim was originally identified as a woman by police.

The Tesla’s autopilot was not engaged, and traffic officers believe speed was a factor in the crash, the spokeswoman said.

Jordan, who was not injured in the crash, was booked into the Boulder County Jail Tuesday.