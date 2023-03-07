Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Tesla driver charged with vehicular assault in Boulder crash that left man with significant injuries

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
serious injury crash in boulder_feb 21 2023_1.jpg
Posted at 12:07 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 14:36:46-05

BOULDER, Colo. – A Tesla driver involved in a crash in Boulder that left a man with significant injuries last month was charged and booked into jail Tuesday.

Dion Jordan, 50, of Erie, faces a single felony charge of vehicular assault – reckless driving, in connection with the Feb. 18 crash that significantly injured a 31-year-old man, according to Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh.

The man’s condition is not currently known.

The Tesla Model 3 was driving westbound on Arapahoe when a Subaru Crosstrek turned left in front of the Tesla, leading to a collision between the two vehicles. The Subaru then struck a power pole at the southeast corner of the intersection, according to police. The victim was originally identified as a woman by police.

The Tesla’s autopilot was not engaged, and traffic officers believe speed was a factor in the crash, the spokeswoman said.

Jordan, who was not injured in the crash, was booked into the Boulder County Jail Tuesday.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here