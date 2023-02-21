Boulder police seeking witnesses, more information in serious crash from over the weekend

BOULDER, Colo. – Investigators with the Boulder Police Department are asking for the public’s help following a serious crash from over the weekend that left one of the drivers involved with significant injuries.

Boulder police and Boulder Fire-Rescue responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Arapahoe Avenue and Conestoga Street at around 8:12 a.m. Saturday.

A Tesla Model 3 was driving westbound on Arapahoe when a Subaru Crosstrek turned left in front of the Tesla, leading to a collision between the two vehicles. The Subaru then struck a power pole at the southeast corner of the intersection, according to police.

The driver of the Subaru – a 31-year-old woman – was extracted by Fire-Rescue personnel and taken to the hospital with what police said were significant injuries. Her condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the Tesla – a 50-year-old man – did not report any injuries at the scene, police said.

Boulder Police Department

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and police are looking for additional witnesses as well as video surveillance from the area that may have captured the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kaufman at (720) 291-2768 or email kaufmanD@bouldercolorado.gov.

