Teen driver in Wheat Ridge multi-vehicle crash from May facing more than 10 felony charges

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A teenager accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people at a busy intersection in Wheat Ridge earlier this year is facing more than 10 felony charges in connection with the crash, police announced Monday.

The teen — whose identity will not be released because he is a juvenile — is accused of going at speeds of over 80 mph along I-70 and later, Kipling St., which is a 40 mph zone, according to a spokesperson with the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The teen driver was speeding along Kipling going south when they ran a red light at the intersection with W. 51st Pl. and collided with two other vehicles on May 14.

Wheat Ridge police

In all, seven people were injured, police said at the time. Five of them required hospitalization due to serious injuries.

On Monday, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed 10 felony counts, including 5 counts of reckless vehicular assault and five counts of DUI vehicular assault.

No other information about the case against the teen was available since it involves a juvenile.