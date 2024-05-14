Watch Now
Six people injured in multi-vehicle crash in southwest Arvada Tuesday

Kipling St. was shut down at W. 51st Pl. in both directions for about 2 hours, police say
Kipling crash in wheat ridge
Posted at 2:34 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 17:49:18-04

ARVADA, Colo. — At least six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in southwest Arvada, closing traffic in the area for about two hours Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

The crash was first reported by Arvada Fire officials shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of W. 51st Pl. and Kipling St.

Both directions of Kipling St. were shut down at W.51st Pl. by Arvada first responders about 10 minutes later, but the closure was extended to cover W. 50th Ave. all the way to W. 58th Ave. by Wheat Ridge police shortly after 2 p.m.

While the injuries of those six people are significant, they do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, a spokesperson for Wheat Ridge police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Kipling was shut down in both directions until about 3 p.m.

