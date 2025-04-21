Teen charged, accused of shooting man, woman while driving with 3 kids in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An 18-year-old man was formally charged Monday in connection with a shooting last week in Aurora that left a man, a woman, and a 12-year-old girl wounded.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office charged Christopher Campos-Anguiano with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The April 12 shooting left the man seriously injured, while the woman and the child sustained only minor injuries.

All were treated at a local hospital after the family flagged down medical personnel near E. Alameda Parkway and S. Chambers Road.

Campos-Anguiano is accused of shooting the couple while they were driving with three children after attempting to follow the 18-year-old, who police said had fled during a "suspected transaction."

Police said the victims traveled to Aurora to meet the suspect when Campos-Anguiano took the items without paying and fled.

The victims began following him up until shots were fired at the victims’ car on Airport Boulevard near E. Colfax Avenue, according to police.

Campos-Anguiano was arrested shortly after the incident during a traffic stop near S. Peoria Street and E. Mississippi Avenue.

Campos-Anguiano was also charged with reckless endangerment. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 9.