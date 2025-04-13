Man, woman shot while driving with 3 children in Aurora; teen suspect arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested a man in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left a man, a woman, and a 12-year-old girl wounded.

The man was seriously injured, while the woman and a 12-year-old girl sustained minor injuries. All were treated at a local hospital.

Aurora police arrested Christopher Campos-Anguiano, 18, without incident after a traffic stop near S. Peoria Street and E. Mississippi Avenue.

Police accuse Campos-Anguiano of shooting a man and woman while they were driving with three children after attempting to follow the 18-year-old, who police said had fled during a "suspected transaction."

Police said the victims traveled to Aurora to meet Campos-Anguiano for the suspected transaction.

When the suspect took the items without paying and fled, the victims began following him up until shots were fired at the victims’ car on Airport Boulevard near E. Colfax Avenue, according to police.

Around 7:22 p.m. Saturday, the victims flagged down medical personnel near E. Alameda Parkway and S. Chambers Road.

Campos-Anguiano is facing five counts of attempted second-degree murder.