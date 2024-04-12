Teen arrested in fatal rollover crash on I-225 from March, faces vehicular homicide charge

DENVER — A teen has been arrested in connection with a fatal rollover crash on I-225 from late March, a spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department said Friday.

The suspect – who was only identified as a 17-year-old Denver resident – was arrested Friday morning after he was identified as the driver of a stolen 2016 Kia Sorrento that was traveling north on I-225 just south of E. 6th Ave. that day when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover.

The passenger of that vehicle, a 15-year-old girl, died hours after the crash. Three others were taken to a hospital with injuries, according to police.

The teen, who is not being identified by investigators because he is a minor, was booked into the into the Aurora Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and two counts of motor vehicle theft. He has since been taken to a youth detention center, a spokesperson said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.