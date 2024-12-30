Suspects wanted in Colorado homicide investigation arrested in Mississippi

DENVER — Two men wanted by law enforcement for questioning regarding a homicide investigation in Colorado from earlier this month have been arrested in Mississippi.

John Rankin Morris, 46; and Stephen Walker, 37, were wanted by deputies from both El Paso and Park counties after law enforcement discovered the body 65-year-old Timmy L. Huston, who had “indirect ties” to a missing person’s case from Dec. 19.

Investigators in Colorado eventually developed information that both suspects had ties to Peal River County, Miss., and were possibly heading that direction. Deputes in Pearl River County began an extensive search for the suspects.

Earlier Monday, a resident called the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office to report they had possibly seen Morris attempting to break into her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

About 45 minutes later, both Morris and Walker were discovered camping in a shed by deputies and were taken into custody without incident.

Both were booked into the Pearl River County Jail on outstanding Mississippi warrants from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for failure to appear; Lamar County, Miss. for receiving stolen property; and Wiggins, Miss. for contempt of court – failure to appear.

Deputies said both suspects were also now facing charges of commercial burglar and attempted residential burglary.