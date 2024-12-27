Missing persons case in El Paso County potentially connected to Park County death investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A missing persons case in El Paso County is potentially connected to a death investigation in Park County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said it received a call for service for a home in the 1800 block of Pima Drive in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 19.

When deputies arrived, they found "large quantities of blood" in multiple areas throughout the home. The sheriff's office issued a "Be on the Lookout" (BOLO) for two missing men, John Rankin Morris, 46, and Stephen Walker, 37.

On Monday, the sheriff's office put out an alert for a vehicle — a black 2013 Audi A4 with Colorado license plate MYZFYT — potentially tied to the missing persons case.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Around 2:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the Park County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) received a call for a welfare check at a home in the 1500 block of Campfire Road near Hartsel in unincorporated Park County.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said responding Park County deputies found the 2013 Audi A4 about a half-mile away from the home at a trailhead. The Park County Sheriff's Office reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and El Paso County deputies made their way to Park County.

During a search of the Park County home, authorities found a deceased man. Investigators also learned that an occupant of the Park County home had "indirect ties" to the El Paso County missing persons case, according to the EPCSO.

EPCSO said the man's body was transported to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, which will determine his cause and manner of death. At this time, his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is now searching for a blue 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Colorado license plate TQQ039. It has a "HUNTER" sticker on the left fender. The sheriff's office believes it could be in Colorado or possibly heading to Mississippi.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Walker and Morris.

Walker is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right arm. EPCSO said Walker is missing under suspicious circumstances following the El Paso County incident.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Morris is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown and gray hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his right ear. EPCSO said Morris is a person of interest in the El Paso County incident.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EPCSO is also searching for Hailey Diane Cole, 43. The sheriff's office said Cole is a person of interest in the El Paso County interest.

Cole is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EPCSO said Morris and Cole are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about the missing Ford F-150 pickup truck is asked to call the EPCSO non-emergent line at 719-390-5555.

The Park County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are assisting EPCSO with the investigation.