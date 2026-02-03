Suspects in sprinkler backflow valve thefts arrested Monday morning, Douglas County Sheriff's Office says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two suspects were arrested Monday morning in connection with multiple thefts of sprinkler system backflow prevention valves, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies got a report from someone who heard what sounded like an electric saw and looked like two suspects stealing copper-related materials before leaving in a gray sedan.

Deputies were able to find the vehicle nearby with two people inside in possession of burglary tools, including a Sawzall and large bolt cutters, as well as four brass backflow prevention valves that had been cut from supply pipes. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office estimated the valves to be worth $1,000-$2,000 each.

The two suspects were taken into custody and illegal narcotics were also found during the arrest.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office advised residents to periodically check their sprinkler systems to ensure they have not been a victim of this type of theft. Thieves target exposed backflow valves, according to the sheriff's office, which can be quickly removed and sold for scrap or resale. Missing or damaged backflow devices can be expensive to repair and potentially contaminate water, the sheriff's office said.

If you discover a theft, attempted theft or observe suspicious activity around sprinkler systems, report it to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

These thefts typically take place overnight, according to the sheriff's office, when they're less likely to be noticed but can occur at any time of day.