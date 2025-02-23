WATCH: Thieves fake seizure, steal puppies from Centennial pet store

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A Centennial pet store was once again targeted by thieves after a brazen puppy theft at Perfect Pets Friday.

Security video of the incident shows at least two suspects were involved, including one who owners of the shop told Denver7 faked a seizure to create a distraction.

The owner of Perfect Pets, located at 6840 S. University Boulevard in Centennial, said two English bulldog puppies were stolen during Friday's incident.

The video begins with a male suspect talking to an employee at the counter. Moments later, another suspect inside the store falls to the floor in what the shop’s owner told Denver7 was an attempt to create a distraction by faking a seizure.

Watch security video of the incident in the player below:

Perfect Pets theft incident

During the alleged stunt, the male suspect at the counter moves to the back of the store, takes out two puppies from a display cage, and runs to the front of the business as employees try to stop him.

A brief struggle ensues, and the suspect drops the puppies on the floor. However, the suspect scoops them back up and manages to flee in what employees described as a Cadillac Escalade.

The shop’s owner said the suspect who faked a seizure was eventually arrested. The man who took off with the two puppies has not been located.

This was the second theft at the pet store in as many days.

Wednesday’s incident involved a woman who stole a puppy by hiding the animal in a baby stroller.

"We moved here in 2014, and honestly, crime subsided considerably. But lately, we've had a very bad run of crime," said Jens Larsen, owner of Perfect Pets.