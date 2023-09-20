Suspect wanted in deadly triple shooting in Five Points arrested Tuesday, Denver police say

DENVER – A man wanted in connection with a triple shooting in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood that left two people dead in mid-August has been arrested by police.

The shooting occurred at around 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of 28th and Welton streets on Aug. 19. Police responded to the area following reports of a shooting in the area and alerts from the department’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system.

When police arrived at the scene, they encountered four victims who had suffered gunshot wounds.

One of the victims – 26-year-old Gulian Musiwa – was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim who was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead was identified as 23-year-old Lumumba Sayers Jr., a Denver MMA fighter who worked with his father to help stop youth violence.

Denver Lumumba Sayers Jr., MMA fighter, identified as victim killed in Denver shooting Micah Smith

The other two victims were also taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries and survived. Their identities were never released.

On Wednesday, police said they had arrested 24-year-old Tyrell Braxton. He is currently being held for investigation of first-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to a news release.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination regarding charges against the suspect.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 20, 11am