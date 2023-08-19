Watch Now
2 dead in Denver triple shooting

Posted at 10:49 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 13:38:24-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of 28th and Welton streets in the city’s Five Points neighborhood.

Police said the victims were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

They later said on social media that two of the victims were pronounced deceased.

Suspect information was not available.

