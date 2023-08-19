2 dead in Denver triple shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead Saturday morning.
It happened in the area of 28th and Welton streets in the city’s Five Points neighborhood.
Police said the victims were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.
They later said on social media that two of the victims were pronounced deceased.
Suspect information was not available.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.