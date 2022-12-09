Watch Now
Suspect wanted in deadly N. Osceola St. shooting in west Denver arrested by police

Posted at 12:38 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 14:38:08-05

DENVER – A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in west Denver last month was arrested by police earlier this week.

Shaun Eric Solano, 42, was identified on Nov. 21 as the primary suspect in a shooting that had taken place a day prior on N. Osceola St. and W. 1st Avenue. He was wanted for investigation of first-degree murder after the man he is accused of shooting died at a hospital he was taken to for treatment of his wounds.

Denver police said in a news release Solano was found by officers Wednesday, and he was taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, police said in a news release Friday.

