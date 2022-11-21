Man dies following shooting on N. Osceola St. in west Denver, police say

DENVER – A man has died following an early Sunday evening shooting in west Denver, according to the city’s police department.

Few details about the shooting have been released by police, with officers only saying it occurred near the intersection of N. Osceola St. and W. 1st Ave. sometime around 7:17 p.m., and that a man who had been taken to the hospital for treatment after the shooting had succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.