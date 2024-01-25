Watch Now
Suspect wanted in carjacking outside Centennial Walmart arrested in Denver, Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies say

Posted at 2:28 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 16:28:38-05

DENVER – A suspect wanted for carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint outside a Walmart in Centennial earlier this month has been arrested, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Pablo Vidales-Pasillas, 25, allegedly held a gun and shot at someone at the Auto Center outside of the Walmart, located at 10900 E. Briarwood Ave. on Jan. 2, before stealing their vehicle and driving away. The victim was not injured.

It's not clear when he was arrested, but deputies said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the suspect was in custody at the Denver Jail on unrelated charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for attempted homicide and aggravated auto theft in the Centennial case and he’ll be transferred to the Arapahoe County Detention Facility, deputies said.

His bond is set at $250,000.

