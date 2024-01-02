Armed carjacking ends with shots fired outside Walmart in Centennial; suspect at-large, police say

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – A suspect was still at-large early Tuesday afternoon after alleging carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint outside a Walmart in Centennial.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart at 10900 E. Briarwood Ave. on reports of shots fired shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Five minutes later, deputies would say this was not an active shooter situation, but that it involved auto theft.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies said the incident involved an armed carjacking that took place at the Auto Center outside of the Walmart.

The suspect took off in a silver Honda Civic, which deputies were still looking for by 2:30 p.m. An additional description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The carjacking victim was not injured, according to deputies.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 2, 11am