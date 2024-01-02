Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Armed carjacking ends with shots fired outside Walmart in Centennial; suspect at-large, police say

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
auto center shooting_centennial jan 2 2024.jpeg
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 16:44:47-05

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – A suspect was still at-large early Tuesday afternoon after alleging carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint outside a Walmart in Centennial.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart at 10900 E. Briarwood Ave. on reports of shots fired shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Five minutes later, deputies would say this was not an active shooter situation, but that it involved auto theft.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies said the incident involved an armed carjacking that took place at the Auto Center outside of the Walmart.

The suspect took off in a silver Honda Civic, which deputies were still looking for by 2:30 p.m. An additional description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The carjacking victim was not injured, according to deputies.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 2, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives