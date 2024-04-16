Suspect vehicle identified in March hit-and-run in which scooter rider was injured, Denver police say

DENVER — Police in Denver have identified a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a scooter rider seriously injured in late March.

The hit-and-run happened at around 1:32 a.m. on March 29 at the intersection of W. Colfax Ave. and N. Speer Blvd., according to a Crime Alert bulletin from the Denver Police Department.

Police said the rider of the electric scooter suffered serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle – a white, four door sedan – fled the scene without stopping and remains at-large. It was last seen headed eastbound on Colfax.

Denver Police Department

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. A $2,000 reward for information is being offered by police.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 16, 11am