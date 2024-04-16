Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect vehicle identified in March hit-and-run in which scooter rider was injured, Denver police say

The crash happened near N. Speer Boulevard and Colfax Ave. in the early morning hours of March 19
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
suspect vehicle in hit-and-run march 29 2024_denver.png
Posted at 4:19 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 18:19:59-04

DENVER — Police in Denver have identified a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a scooter rider seriously injured in late March.

The hit-and-run happened at around 1:32 a.m. on March 29 at the intersection of W. Colfax Ave. and N. Speer Blvd., according to a Crime Alert bulletin from the Denver Police Department.

Police said the rider of the electric scooter suffered serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle – a white, four door sedan – fled the scene without stopping and remains at-large. It was last seen headed eastbound on Colfax.

scooter rider injured in hit-and-run march 29 2024.png

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. A $2,000 reward for information is being offered by police.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 16, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here