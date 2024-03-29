Denver police search for driver accused of hit-and-run crash involving someone riding a scooter Friday

Watch Now
Denver police are looking for the driver accused of a hit-and-run crash involving someone riding a scooter, the agency announced in a post on X.
Posted at 7:19 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 09:56:06-04

The scooter rider was seriously hurt, according to DPD, and was taken to the hospital after the wreck. But the driver took off.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday near Speer Boulevard and Colfax Ave.

If you know anything you're asked to call Crime Stoppers Colorado at 720-913-STOP(7867).

Police search for driver accused of hit-and-run crash involving a scooter rider

