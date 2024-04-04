Suspect in deadly Westminster hit-and-run charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The suspect arrested over the weekend in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Westminster late last month is now facing several charges, including first-degree murder.

August Alonzo Romero, 40, was arrested late Sunday evening in connection with the hit-and-run that occurred at around 10:18 p.m. on March 30 near Alcott and Zuni streets.

Westminster investigators said they believed Romero intentionally struck and killed the victim – identified by family members as 52-year-old Robby Valanzuela. Investigators added they believe there was a disturbance between the suspect and victim, but didn’t say what led up to the incident.

On Thursday, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced it was filing several charges in connection with the crime, including: first-degree murder (Class 1 felony), attempted first-degree murder (Class 2 felony), leaving the scene of an accident involving death (Class 3 felony), and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

It's unclear if police are still looking for a black Dodge Ram truck with chrome wheels, a work box, a pole sticking up from the bed, a flag sticker or imprint on it in the middle rear sliding glass window, and rear storage areas above the rear wheel wells with Colorado license plate EEI-A89.

