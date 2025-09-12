Suspect in custody after person is stabbed aboard RTD light rail near Cherry Creek Reservoir

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after a person was stabbed aboard an RTD light rail traveling near Cherry Creek Reservoir Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing was reported just before 4:30 p.m. by deputies on X, formerly Twitter. They said the stabbing occurred on the light rail between Dayton and Nine Mile stations.

The train was currently stopped at the Florida Station, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Information about the victim, including the extent of their injuries, was not immediately was released.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we get more information.