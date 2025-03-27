Suspect in ‘criminal mischief video’ involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Lakewood arrested by police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A suspect wanted for an incident involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Lakewood earlier this month has been arrested by police.

Shaydan Hessner, 29, was arrested sometime this week and cited for criminal tampering, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Hessner was allegedly involved in a “criminal mischief video” from the Colorado Mills mall involving a Tesla Cybertruck sometime in mid-March.

Police did not provide more details regarding the criminal mischief and what Hessner is accused of.

The incident at the Lakewood mall is the latest in series of crimes targeting billionaire Elon Musk’s company.

A Loveland Tesla dealership has been targeted by suspected arsonists a handful of times since late January.