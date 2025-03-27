Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Suspect in ‘criminal mischief video’ involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Lakewood arrested by police

Police said 29-year-old Shaydan Hessner was arrested in connection with an incident at the Colorado Mills mall around March 15
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Handcuffs
Posted

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A suspect wanted for an incident involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Lakewood earlier this month has been arrested by police.

Shaydan Hessner, 29, was arrested sometime this week and cited for criminal tampering, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Hessner was allegedly involved in a “criminal mischief video” from the Colorado Mills mall involving a Tesla Cybertruck sometime in mid-March.

loveland tesla dealership_generic.png

Crime

Loveland Tesla dealership once again target of suspected arson, vandalism

Óscar Contreras

Police did not provide more details regarding the criminal mischief and what Hessner is accused of.

The incident at the Lakewood mall is the latest in series of crimes targeting billionaire Elon Musk’s company.

A Loveland Tesla dealership has been targeted by suspected arsonists a handful of times since late January.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YOUR VOICE 480X360 V2 1.png

Denver7 | Your Voice

Denver7 | Your Voice: In the community hearing from you