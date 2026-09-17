Suspect in Brighton homicide won’t face charges as DA ‘cannot disprove self-defense’ in deadly shooting

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton homicide suspect won’t face any charges in a deadly shooting from over the weekend after prosecutors said Thursday they cannot disprove that the suspect shot the victim in self-defense.

Brighton police officers arrested 18-year-old Jeness Torres early Sunday morning at a home on Eagle Boulevard and Prairie Center Parkway after officers responded to reports of a shooting. There, officers found a 33-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

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The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Javier Aguilar by his family, was taken to a hospital but died shortly after arriving, according to police.

Torres was then taken into custody at the Adams County Detention Center and faced multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

After a thorough investigation of the evidence, however, “our office determined that the facts do not support the filing of criminal charges, as we cannot disprove self-defense or defense of others in this incident,” said a spokesperson for the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“As a result, the District Attorney’s Office will not file charges in this matter and Mr. Torres will be released from the Adams County Detention Facility,” the spokesperson said.

No other information about the shooting, including the circumstances that led to it, were immediately available.