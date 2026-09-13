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Man dead after shooting in Brighton, suspect in custody

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BRIGHTON, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in Brighton early Sunday morning, police say.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Eagle Boulevard and Prairie Center Parkway.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who had gunshot wounds. They started life-saving measures at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after, police say.

Investigators say the suspect, 18-year-old Jeness Torres, was taken into custody at the scene. He was taken to the Adams County Detention center and faces multiple charges including second-degree murder.

The incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brighton Police Department Tip Line at 303-655-8740 and use reference case number 12CN26005049.

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