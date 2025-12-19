Suspect arrested in series of drive-by shootings targeting Douglas County car dealerships

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting car dealerships, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Matthew Schwettman, 38, was arrested on seven counts of illegal discharging a firearm and one count of criminal mischief.

Schwettman allegedly drove by multiple businesses, firing multiple gunshots out his car window, striking dealership buildings, between November 7 and December 15.

"Regardless of whether the buildings were occupied, randomly firing into businesses is a recipe for tragedy," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said investigators used Flock cameras and surveillance video from the dealerships that reportedly hit to track the suspect's vehicle and determine a license plate.

From there, investigators identified Schwettman as a suspect and obtained a search warrant. He was taken into custody on Monday, multiple firearms were recovered and a vehicle was impounded, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are still working to determine if Schwettman could be connected to additional drive-by shootings.