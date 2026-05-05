Suspect arrested in Golden Cemetery sex assault case

GOLDEN, Colo. — Police arrested a 27‑year‑old man in connection with a sexual assault at the Golden Cemetery earlier this year, the city announced Monday in a news release.

Feliciano Blanco-Araujo was arrested in Denver on Wednesday and is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and second-and third‑degree assault.

Investigators accuse Blanco-Araujo of attacking a woman walking alone in the Golden Cemetery on the afternoon of Jan. 18.

The victim fought back and got help before the suspect fled.

The release said detectives later identified a vehicle tied to the case and evidence put Blanco‑Araujo in the driver's seat of that vehicle.

The case remains active, and police are also looking into whether it may be connected to a separate incident a week later in which a woman was chased along the Clear Creek Trail.

Anyone with additional information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Golden Police Department.