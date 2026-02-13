Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Golden police release locations, suspect descriptions for sex assault incidents that prompted public warning

Police say the incidents occurred on Clear Creek Trail and in Golden Cemetery
Posted
and last updated

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden police have released suspect descriptions and locations for two alleged sexual assault incidents that prompted a public safety announcement in late January.

The first alleged sexual assault happened in the Golden Cemetery in the early afternoon of Jan. 18, according to a Friday release from the City of Golden. The second incident, described as an alleged attempted sexual assault, occurred exactly a week later, Jan. 25, on the Clear Creek Trail when a suspect chased a woman who was running on the trail, according to the release.

Investigators have not determined if the incidents are related, the release said.

Composite sketches that were created based on the victims' memories were also shared in the release, and Golden Police are asking for the public's help to identify potential suspects.

Composite sketches based on victims' recollections

The suspect in the Jan. 18 incident is described in the release as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium build and dark, curly or wavy hair, brown eyes and a groomed beard. Police believes he drives a maroon 2001 Subaru Forester.

The suspect in the Jan. 25 incident is described in the release as a Middle Eastern man in his mid-20s with a slender build and dark, curly or wavy hair, brown eyes and a faint mustache. The release said there is "no known vehicle associated" with him.

The police department drew criticism in the initial Facebook announcement as well as the most recent update for not releasing information on the suspects and incident locations sooner.

"At that time, limited information was released to help the public remain alert while officers conducted additional investigative work," the most recent announcement said. The release said police did not release further information sooner "to protect the privacy and safety of the victims, preserve the integrity of the investigation, and prevent potential suspects from fleeing or altering behavior."

Denver7 has reached out for additional information.

Police are asking anyone who may be able to help with identifying either suspect to call Golden Police Department’s non-emergency number at 303-980-7300.

