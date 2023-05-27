Watch Now
Suspect arrested in deadly road rage shooting in Aurora

Posted at 12:11 PM, May 27, 2023
DENVER — A 28-year-old man arrived at an Aurora hospital emergency room around 11:42 p.m. on May 1. The victim had been shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

On Saturday, the Aurora Police Department announced the arrest of a man they believe was responsible and said the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Arturo Moreno Torres, 28, of Denver, was arrested Friday night and booked into jail on one charge of first-degree murder, according to a department release.

The May 1 shooting occurred in the 13100 block of East 13th Place and police connected the scene to the victim after he arrived at the hospital.

Soon after, police arrived at the shooting scene in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood and recovered several shell casings.

After weeks of investigation by APD’s Major Crime Homicide Unit, they learned that the shooting began as a road rage incident and that the victim was not known to Torres, according to the release.

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

