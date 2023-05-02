Aurora police investigate man’s homicide after he shows up at hospital

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide after the victim showed up at a hospital seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

The 28-year-old man arrived at the hospital’s emergency room around 11:42 p.m. Monday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

He was rushed to surgery but did not survive, police said. His identity has not been released.

At the hospital, police observed several bullet holes in the victim’s car.

Detectives connected the man’s shooting death to an earlier report of shots fired in the 13100 block of East 13th Place.

Tuesday morning, police located the shooting scene in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood and recovered several shell casings.

Police said that no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.