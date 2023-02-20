Suspect allegedly takes officer's gun, barricades herself for over two hours in Larimer County

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A shoplifting suspect allegedly barricaded herself in the Larimer County Jail sally port for over two hours and threatened an officer with a gun on Sunday.

The incident began when Patricia Rodriguez, 38, of Greeley was arrested around 4 p.m. in connection to an alleged shoplifting at a Fort Collins store.

A Fort Collins police officer took Rodriguez to the jail in Larimer County and at some point she slipped out of her handcuffs, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Once in the sally port, the officer was trying to get her out of the vehicle when out of the handcuffs, she "manipulated storage safety measures" and was able to access the officer’s firearm, the release from the sheriff's office read.

The release said Rodriguez, armed with the officer’s firearm, tried to take him hostage at gunpoint but the officer escaped to a secure area.

Rodriguez remained in the officer’s vehicle until 7:30 p.m., when she left the unit and was taken into custody with the help from a K-9, the release said.

"This suspect showed a disturbing disregard for the lives of first responders, the inmates in our care, and our community,” said Sheriff John Feyen in the release. “I’m extremely grateful to everyone who worked together to safely resolve this incident and minimize disruption to jail operations. Challenging situations like this demonstrate the importance of top-notch training and strong relationships.”

Among three active warrants, Rodriguez was booked on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree aggravated robbery, attempted second-degree kidnapping, criminal mischief, disarming a police officer and resisting arrest.