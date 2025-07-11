Suspect accused of stabbing man at Family Dollar in Brighton in 2016 found guilty of first-degree murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A suspect accused of stabbing a man to death at a Brighton Family Dollar Store in 2016 was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury Thursday.

Anthony Dennis Grayson, 51, was accused of stabbing Alejandro Alvear to death inside the Family Dollar Store located at 7067 Pecos St. on Sept. 1, 2016.

Surveillance footage and eyewitness testimony revealed that Grayson confronted Alvear inside the store. After a brief exchange, Grayson pulled a knife and stabbed Alvear multiple times. Mr. Alvear was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to prosecutors from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“Witnesses, including a store employee, stated that Grayson demanded money back from Mr. Alvear and threatened to stab him if he refused. The incident was captured on store surveillance video,” a news release states.

Grayson was taken into custody at the scene and later charged.

“This was a senseless act of violence in a public setting that cost a man his life,” said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason. “Thanks to the excellent work of law enforcement, eyewitnesses, and our prosecution team, we were able to secure justice for Mr. Alvear and his family.”

The case experienced multiple delays due to issues related to the defendant’s competency. Ultimately, he was found competent to proceed and chose to represent himself at trial, the DA spokesperson said.

Grayson faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole as a result of the first-degree murder conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 29 at 8:30 a.m.