Suspect accused of shooting Adams County deputy facing several charges, including first-degree murder

Danny Martinez, 36, of Thornton, who was arrested on Aug. 14 following an hourslong manhunt
Posted at 12:17 PM, Aug 22, 2023
DENVER – The man accused of shooting an Adams County deputy last week is facing more than half a dozen charges, according to a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Danny Martinez, 36, of Thornton, who was arrested on Aug. 14 following an hourslong manhunt, is now facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, vehicular eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, second-degree motor vehicle theft, and crime of violence – a sentence enhancer.

The incident started when an Adams County Sheriff's deputy performed a traffic stop on E. 88th Ave. and Colorado Boulevard, but when the driver didn't comply, the deputy ended up chasing him to W. 74th Ave. and Federal Boulevard. That's when Martinez opened fire on the deputy, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot in the torso but was protected by their vest. The deputy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment out of an abundance of caution.

The deputy’s identity has not yet been released publicly.

Martinez's next court appearance is on Aug. 22 at 1:30pm in Courtroom 6.

