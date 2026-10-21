Summit County man arrested a second time on child sex assault charges after posting bond, deputies say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A Summit County man who was arrested on child sex crime-related charges last month was rearrested Tuesday on similar counts, and deputies believe there may be additional victims, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Eladio Fernando Matute-Sevilla, 25, of Silverthorne, was arrested Sept. 23 on two counts of sexual assault on a child by use of force, a felony, according to a spokesperson with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

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The arrest follows a report to the sheriff’s office that Matute-Sevilla assaulted a minor on Sept. 14 along Tiger Road in unincorporated Breckenridge. He was booked and later released from the Summit County Detention Facility after posting $100,000 bond.

Believing there may be more victims, the sheriff’s office later received information about three additional sex assaults in the Breckenridge and Loveland Pass areas, all involving a juvenile victim, according to a news release.

“Investigators believe the suspect contacted the juveniles through social media, arranged to meet up, and then drove them to remote areas where the assaults occurred,” deputies said. The suspect vehicle he reportedly used is pictured below.

He was arrested in connection to those crimes on Oct. 20 and faces an additional three counts of sexual assault by force, the release states.

Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Summit County Sheriff's Office

Given the fact that three additional victims came forward following his first arrest, deputies said there may be additional victims in Summit and Eagle counties and, possibly, statewide.

“All of the victims so far have been juveniles. I urge parents of middle and high school students to talk with their children about this ongoing investigation,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. “If you recognize this person or vehicle in connection with any criminal activity, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Summit County non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600.