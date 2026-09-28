Summit County man arrested on child sex crime-related charges; deputies believe there may be more victims

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A Summit County man was arrested on child sex crime-related charges last week, but deputies said Monday they believe there may be additional victims and are now asking for the public’s help to find them.

Eladio Fernando Matute-Sevilla, 25, of Silverthorne, was arrested Sept. 23 on two counts of sexual assault on a child by use of force, a felony, according to a spokesperson with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

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An investigation into Matute-Sevilla began after deputies received a report of a sex assault that occurred on Sept. 14 along Tiger Road in unincorporated Breckenridge. Deputies obtained a general description of the suspect's vehicle and learned he might be working construction jobs in Summit County.

Over the following days, deputies searched for and ultimately found the vehicle in a Silverthorne parking lot, a news release states.

Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies watched the vehicle until they could identify and contact its driver. They then established probable cause and arrested Matute-Sevilla, the spokesperson said.

Matute-Sevilla was booked into the Summit County Detention Facility, where he remains on a $100,000 bond. His next court date is Oct. 13, 2026, at 3 p.m.

"We had no name, no license plate, and very few leads to follow," said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "We have a child victim counting on us. Our deputies put in extensive effort and many hours to find the suspect; he is now in custody, and that's a first step toward justice."

Deputies ask anyone with information about this case or Matute-Sevilla to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600.