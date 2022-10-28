Substitute teacher in Littleton, Englewood arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A substitute teacher who worked for Littleton and Englewood public schools recently has been arrested for child-related sex crimes, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Tomayo, 25, was arrested Friday on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 5 felony, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

His arrest comes after detectives investigated a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which stated someone had shared child sexual abuse materials through Snapchat using the screen name “freakygurls420.”

Investigators were eventually led to an address in Centennial, which belonged to Tomayo. They were also able to find out that Tomayo worked as a substitute teacher for Littleton Public Schools during the 2021-2022 school year.

They also said Tomayo also worked as a substitute teacher and paraprofessional during the 2020-2021 school year at Englewood Public Schools.

Investigators have no reason to believe any victims were students of either district.

If anyone has any information about this suspect that could help investigators, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s office Investigations Tip Line at (720) 874-8477.