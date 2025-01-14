Steamboat Springs man wanted in assault on ski slope arrested

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities searching for a skier accused of assaulting a ski coach on the slopes of Steamboat Ski Resort earlier this month has been arrested, the Steamboat Springs police announced Tuesday.

Kaiden Bogda, 21, was taken into custody Monday evening at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Central Park Drive in Steamboat Springs, police said in a release.

The 21-year-old Steamboat Springs resident is facing several charges, including second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, for his alleged involvement in a Jan. 4 incident on the slopes of the mountain resort.

Bogda allegedly verbally confronted a ski instructor while the victim was coaching a group of young skiers because of where the instructor was standing in relation to a terrain feature, police said in a release.

Mountains Steamboat Springs police searching for skier accused of assaulting ski coach Stephanie Butzer

The suspect reportedly followed the coach down the trail and eventually caught up with him, grabbed the coach, and allegedly punched him in the head multiple times, according to police.

The victim was able to take a photo of the suspect, and a student filmed the assault. The victim sustained possible serious injuries in the assault.

Police said investigators used social media to assist in identifying the suspect and received numerous tips from the community.

Bogda is also facing a charge of failure to remain on scene of a skier vs skier crash.